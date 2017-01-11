Ezekiel Elliott tweets joke after minor car accident, says he is ‘good’

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident near the team’s facility on Wednesday morning, but the rookie did not suffer any injuries.

Fresno Police confirmed that the accident took place, with TMZ reporting that Elliott was driving a black GMC SUV that rear-ended a BMW. Both officers and Cowboys’ security responded to the scene, and police said there were “no injuries sustained as a result of the minor crash.”

TMZ also shared some photos from the scene.

Elliott later allowed Cowboys fans to breathe a collective sigh of relief by cracking a joke on Twitter:

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

Given the expectations Elliott has heaped on himself for the playoffs, the last thing the Cowboys need is their star tailback playing at less than 100 percent health. Fortunately, it does not appear that is anything to be concerned about.