Ezekiel Elliott’s ex-girlfriend mentions domestic violence in Instagram post

The NFL still has not yet ruled on the fate of Ezekiel Elliott in light of his domestic violence case, and a new Instagram post by the woman who claims she was abused will likely be of interest to them.

The woman who was in a relationship with the rusher accused Elliott of getting physical with her numerous times last July. The Dallas Cowboys running back was investigated but not arrested nor charged.

On Saturday, she posted on Instagram about the alleged incidents from a year ago.

“Exactly 1 year ago today my life changed forever,” the woman posted on Instagram, via TMZ Sports. “I finally got the strength to be the strong woman I was and got myself out of a very toxic relationship”

The woman aimed her post at encouraging women to stand up for themselves.

“Speak up and stop domestic violence,” she concluded her post.

In addition to the domestic violence allegations, Elliott has been at the center of many other off-field matters. He recently was investigated by Dallas police for his alleged involvement in an assault. He also exposed a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Recent reports have said Elliott could still be suspended by the NFL over the domestic violence allegations.