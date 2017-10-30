Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension back on after judge’s ruling

Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension is back on after a federal judge ruled in the case on Monday night.

Judge Katherine Polk Failla, a judge in the Southern District of New York, dissolved the temporary restraining order that was blocking Elliott’s six-game suspension. More importantly, she denied him an injunction to block the suspension.

The decision puts the suspension back into effect. However, the NFLPA, which has been representing the Dallas Cowboys running back in the case, has 24 hours to file an appeal with the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. Still, Elliott’s suspension would be in effect until the Court of Appeals rules.

As it stands, Elliott would now miss games against the Chiefs, Falcons, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins and Giants. He would be eligible to return in Week 15 against the Raiders in Oakland on Dec. 17.

The Cowboys are 4-3 this season. The suspension is coming at a time when Elliott was starting to play his best. He had 219 total yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers in Week 7, and 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 8.