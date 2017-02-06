Report: Falcons coaches got stuck on press level with celebrating Patriots fans

It was insult to injury for members of the Atlanta Falcons’ coaching staff after they lost the Super Bowl.

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and several other assistants found themselves trapped at press level after the game, and when an elevator to take them downstairs failed to show, they had to walk it.

The coaches were then told to go back, and that an elevator would arrive to take them. It did not show for twenty minutes, leaving the coaches surrounded by celebrating New England Patriots fans. For Shanahan, this was the topper to what was likely one of the worst nights of his life.

“This is [bleeping] bull,” Shanahan yelled.

Shanahan had a rough night. It was, in part, his aggression that helped the Patriots get back in the game, and he had to deal with at least one of his players missing a key assignment. Dealing with partying Patriots fans while stuck waiting for an elevator was likely the last thing he wanted.