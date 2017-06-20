Falcons reportedly ‘confident’ they will sign Devonta Freeman to extension

Devonta Freeman is entering the final season of his rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons, but the running back may not have to worry about his contract situation for much longer.

ESPN’s Diana Russini reports that the Falcons are “confident” they will be able to sign Freeman to a long-term extension by the start of training camp

Atlanta is confident they'll have a deal done with Devonta Freeman by the first week of training camp per source #Falcons — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 20, 2017

Freeman has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons, and he and Tevin Coleman have complemented each other nicely in Atlanta’s backfield. Freeman had some reported issues with the coaching staff last season, but there has been a lot of changeover since then.

Freeman only turned 25 in March, so the Falcons would be wise to keep him around. The former Florida State star has missed just one game in the past three seasons.