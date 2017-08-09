Falcons, Devonta Freeman agree to extension

The Atlanta Falcons are making Devonta Freeman a wealthy man.

According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, the Falcons and Freeman have reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension that will pay the running back $41.25 million over the life of the deal — making him the highest paid player at his position.

Devonta Freeman and the Falcons have agreed to a five-year contract extension that makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2017

Story posting shortly on https://t.co/Y0VrWs4oJj… Devonta Freeman will make $41.25 million over the life of his new five-year extension… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2017

The Falcons confirmed the deal shortly thereafter.

Thus ends a process that has been going on since late July. The 25-year-old ran for 1,079 yards in 2016, scoring 11 touchdowns for the NFC champions. It was his second consecutive thousand-yard season.