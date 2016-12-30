Falcons will not have Julio Jones on snap count

The Atlanta Falcons will not have Julio Jones on any sort of snap count Sunday.

Jones played a season-low 39 snaps in Week 16 after missing the previous two games, with the Falcons content to ease him back in slowly. Those limitations will be gone for the season finale.

“He looked good over the last couple of days, so I’m not going to monitor him,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “If it gets sore, then we’ll take him out. He looked good in practice today. He looked strong. He looked explosive.”

Jones has been battling a toe problem for the better part of a month. He had four catches for 60 yards in last week’s game, and it sounds like his usage may be ramped up as the Falcons wind down their season and prep for the playoffs.