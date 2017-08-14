Falcons want more red zone touches for Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones pulled down a modest six receiving TDs in 2016, and now the focus for them is on improving that total.

Kelsey Conway of the team’s website reported Monday that Atlanta seems to be emphasizing more red zone touches for Jones in training camp with head coach Dan Quinn saying that the four-time Pro Bowler is “a real factor” there.

Jones, 28, was targeted in the red zone only nine times last year, which ranked sixth on just the Falcons alone, per Pro Football Reference. For comparison, Jordy Nelson led the NFL with 29 targets and other top wideouts like Odell Beckham Jr, Brandon Marshall, and Larry Fitzgerald all received 20 or more.

Of course, Jones makes a living out in the open field and holds an active streak of three consecutive seasons with 1,400-plus yards receiving. But the Falcons are in a period of self-evaluation following their devastating collapse in Super Bowl LI last February, and Jones’ role may be included in that.