Falcons owner Arthur Blank taking all team employees to Super Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons are going to the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years and just the second time in franchise history, and they are leaving no man or woman behind.

According to Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Falcons owner Arthur Blank is sending every team employee — and there are hundreds of them — to Houston.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank plans to take every employee in organization to Super Bowl. We're talking hundreds. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzAJC) January 23, 2017

This isn’t a novel idea, as both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos did the same thing a year ago. It is, however, a kind gesture.

Blank, the co-founder of The Home Depot, has been having a great time watching his team win this season. Did you see those crazy dance moves he busted out after the Falcons manhandled the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday? It’s no wonder he is in a good enough mood to pay for every employee in his franchise to go to the Super Bowl.