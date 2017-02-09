Falcons CB Robert Alford boasts about pick-six on Twitter despite loss

Atlanta Falcons CB Robert Alford is being questioned about his priorities after sending a boneheaded tweet on Wednesday night.

Alford, who had a strong game for the Falcons in the Super Bowl, posted a tweet boasting about his pick-six on Sunday of Tom Brady.

Alford certainly had a huge play in the game and did a lot to help Atlanta’s cause, but there’s one big thing he’s missing: his team lost. They blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 in overtime.

Nobody cares about your individual accomplishments when your team pulls off the biggest choke in Super Bowl history, Alford. Sorry.

