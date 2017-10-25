Report: Some Falcons feel Steve Sarkisian’s offense is ‘disorganized’

Pressure has been building on Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, but there is reportedly at least a little bit of disappointment with it inside the organization as well.

The MMQB’s Robert Klemko spoke to two members of the Falcons’ offense who both feel that Sarkisian, the first-year offensive coordinator, runs a “disorganized” offense. Where predecessor Kyle Shanahan planned meticulously and attempted to deceive opponents, Sarkisian has not embraced the same principles.

Both players and two other team sources, however, feel that Sarkisian’s job is safe, citing the fact that coach Dan Quinn has navigated struggles like this before with personnel shuffles.

Sarkisian’s hiring came out of nowhere in the offseason and has yet to pay dividends for the reigning NFC champions. Still, it sounds like, despite the issues, his position remains secure.