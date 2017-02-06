Falcons Super Bowl loss used as reason for being late to school

The Falcons’ loss in Super Bowl 51 apparently contributed to a few students being late to school on Monday.

For three-plus quarters, it looked as though the Falcons would cruise to the first Super Bowl victory in the franchise’s history. Then, the Patriots staged a furious comeback, resulting in a 34-28 New England win. The final score left nearly everyone who watched in a state of shock.

It’s not uncommon for employers to receive phone calls from employees saying they will be in late (or not at all) the day after the Super Bowl. For many adults, partying is the reason. For some Atlanta area children, the excuse was different.

Greater Atlanta Christian School shared a photo showing reasons students were late to school on Monday. Among them were “failure to rise up” and “Falcons depression.”

That may very well have been the excuse at a few workplaces also. The Falcons were up by 25 points with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter of the biggest game of the year. I can certainly see how watching the Patriots score 31 unanswered points to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat can cause a Falcons fan to be late for work or school the next day.

