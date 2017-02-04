Falcons teammate: Alex Mack ‘looks great’ despite injury

Alex Mack’s injury status has been one of the biggest questions of Super Bowl week, and things sound pretty good for the Falcons on that front.

One Atlanta player told NFL Media’s Tiffany Blackmon that Mack “looks great”.

In regards to Alex Mack, a Falcons' player told me "Mack looks great out there, I forgot he was injured the way he looks in his pass sets." — Tiffany Blackmon (@tiffblackmon) February 4, 2017

Mack is dealing with a sprained ankle that was described as painful and expected to keep him from practicing prior to the game. Even on Thursday Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said he was “concerned” about the fibula injury. Despite that, Mack, who was limited in practice during the week, was not listed on the final injury report for the Super Bowl.

A top center, Mack is one of the best run blockers in the league.