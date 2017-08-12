Fans kneel in support of Colin Kaepernick outside Ravens practice

Outside of M&T Bank Stadium, a group of fans showed their support for former Niners quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Ravens held the third of their three open practices on Saturday morning, which could be attended at no charge. Among those who made their way to M&T Bank stadium were a group of fans who held signs showing their support of Kaepernick coming to Baltimore.

About 15 people out front of Ravens stadium kneeling in support of Team signing Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/2dIrzTbg5A — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 12, 2017

When passerby said "Kaepernick sucks," one of protestors said: "he's better than Mallett." pic.twitter.com/2yJSqL3a4t — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) August 12, 2017

Last month, the Ravens confirmed they had spoken to Kaepernick about the possibility of joining the Ravens. A few veterans, including Terrell Suggs, were not opposed to the idea. However, as of now, Kaepernick is still without a team. The Seahawks also were reportedly interested in bringing Kaepernick on board, but ultimately passed on the opportunity as well.

Later this month, a rally for Kaepernick is expected to take place at the NFL’s headquarters in New York, which Spike Lee shared some details of.