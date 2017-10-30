pixel 1
Monday, October 30, 2017

Report: Fletcher Cox could be disciplined for play that injured Joe Staley

October 30, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley left Sunday’s game with an orbital fracture, and the person responsible for inflicting the injury on him could be facing disciplinary action from the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox could be fined or suspended for the hit he threw on Staley.

The replay of the play where Staley was injured was not shown on television, so it’s unclear how he managed to sustain a gash under his eye and a cracked bone. Many players on the 49ers side felt Cox threw a cheap shot, and Staley seemed to agree.

Staley required stitches below his right eye but will reportedly not need surgery.

