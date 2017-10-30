Report: Fletcher Cox could be disciplined for play that injured Joe Staley

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley left Sunday’s game with an orbital fracture, and the person responsible for inflicting the injury on him could be facing disciplinary action from the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox could be fined or suspended for the hit he threw on Staley.

NFL reviewing the play on which Fletcher Cox broke Joe Staley’s orbital bone for potential discipline and possible suspension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

The replay of the play where Staley was injured was not shown on television, so it’s unclear how he managed to sustain a gash under his eye and a cracked bone. Many players on the 49ers side felt Cox threw a cheap shot, and Staley seemed to agree.

#49ers Joe Staley taken to hospital for evaluation of possible orbital fracture. One teammate says injury came from Fletcher Cox cheap shot — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 29, 2017

Staley confirmed cheap shot from #Eagles Fletcher Cox. Said Cox's hand must have gotten inside his face mask, which fractured orbital bone. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 30, 2017

Staley required stitches below his right eye but will reportedly not need surgery.