Chargers’ Forrest Lamp reportedly out for season with torn ACL

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a major injury blow Wednesday when rookie guard Forrest Lamp went down with what is reportedly a torn ACL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers’ second-round pick will miss the entire season.

Initial prognosis on Chargers G Forrest Lamp is torn ACL. Sending off MRI for second opinion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2017

Forrest Lamp probably would have won Chargers' starting RG job. Now, with a torn ACL, his season is over and it's time for LA to move on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2017

Chargers second-round pick, Forrest Lamp, is now out for season and their first-round pick, Mike Williams, can't be counted on for season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2017

That means the Chargers’ top two picks in April’s draft could miss extended time with injuries. It’s not the way the team wanted their time in L.A. to get started.