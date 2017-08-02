Ad Unit
Chargers’ Forrest Lamp reportedly out for season with torn ACL

by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a major injury blow Wednesday when rookie guard Forrest Lamp went down with what is reportedly a torn ACL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers’ second-round pick will miss the entire season.

That means the Chargers’ top two picks in April’s draft could miss extended time with injuries. It’s not the way the team wanted their time in L.A. to get started.

