Frank Gore frustrated over Colts’ regression

Two consecutive .500 seasons have left Frank Gore frustrated over the regression of the Colts since he signed with them in 2015.

The Colts finished 11-5 each season from 2012 through 2014 and made the playoffs each year. They had one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and looked set for a string of postseason appearances reminiscent of when Peyton Manning was there.

After it initially appeared Gore would sign with the Eagles, the veteran running back landed in Indianapolis on a three-year deal in hopes he would be one of the final pieces to a championship puzzle.

“I thought I was one of the missing pieces they needed to get them over the top,” Gore said, via CBS 4 in Indianapolis.

The Colts finished second in the AFC South in Gore’s first season with the team and fell to third in the division last season. They missed the playoffs both years.

“It didn’t happen,” he continued. “And yeah, it was frustrating. It’s a team game. Coming in and what it was and going backwards, that’s tough.”

Heading into this season, the Colts have a revamped defense that looks to improve after surrendering the third most yards in the NFL a year ago. There is also the hope the offensive line will be better, a must in order to keep Luck upright and off the trainer’s table considering he’s coming off surgery to his throwing shoulder.

Elsewhere in the division, the Texans have a stout defense and just need competent quarterback play to contend for the top spot. The Titans look poised to make a push as well with Marcus Mariota improving week by week and the team providing him with more weapons. It’s far from a guarantee the Colts will finished better than 8-8 this season, but it would go a long way in easing some tension around Indianapolis.