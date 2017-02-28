Report: Free agent wide receivers want to play with Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz got off to a strong start in his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles last year before struggling a bit down the stretch, but his nine interceptions over the last seven games of the season apparently did not discourage some players around the NFL.

After speaking with league insiders, ESPN’s Tim McManus came away with the impression that several free agent wide receivers are interested in playing for the Eagles because they want to catch passes from Wentz. The Eagles also have a glaring need at the receiver position, so they could offer free agents a chance to make major contributions and see plenty of targets.

DeSean Jackson, who has all but admitted he is interested in potentially returning to Philly, praised Wentz in an appearance on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” podcast recently.

“Carson Wentz, he came in and had a heck of the year as a rookie,” Jackson said. “I don’t think a lot of people saw that coming. He has all the intangibles in being a big-time quarter in this league. … I obviously would love to play with a great, great, great quarterback”

Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season. As we mentioned, nine of those picks came in the last seven games, though the incompetence of his receiving corps had a lot to do with that. Jordan Matthews struggled after a hot start and 2015 first-round pick Nelson Agholor has been a major disappointment.

Wentz is a simple kid — just look at some of his favorite hobbies — with a big NFL arm, and it’s easy to see why receivers like his potential. If he gets the right supporting cast around him, the former North Dakota State star should improve rapidly.