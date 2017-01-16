Future: Being on Falcons sideline had nothing to do with Russell Wilson

The Atlanta Falcons had some special guests on their sideline before their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there is some speculation that they were there to distract Russell Wilson. Rapper Future says that was not the case.

A source close to Future, who used to date Wilson’s wife Ciara and has a child with her, told TMZ that the musician’s presence at Saturday’s game was not meant to be a shot at Wilson. Future was born and raised in Atlanta, and he was invited to the game because he is close with Julio Jones and some other Falcons players.

That makes sense, but it doesn’t explain why Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) was also on the field before kickoff. Like Future, Bow Wow once dated Ciara.

Were the Falcons trying to fill their sideline with Wilson’s exes? We’ll never know, but fans seemed to think so. There’s a reason we saw all of those ruthless memes after the Seahawks lost.