Gareon Conley avoids charges after grand jury investigation

The Oakland Raiders’ faith in Gareon Conley apparently has paid off.

Conley will avoid charges after a grand jury investigated allegations that he raped a woman a few weeks before the NFL draft in April. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news, which was provided to him by the Raiders cornerback’s attorney.

Kevin Spellacy, attorney for #Raiders CB Gareon Conley, tells me the grand jury returned "no bill." No charges. "He had faith in the system" — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2017

More from Kevin Spellacy on #Raiders CB Gareon Conley: "He is vindicated. He looks forward to contributing in the National Football League." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2017

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor also shared the information about the decision not to prosecute.

Official release from the Cuyahoga County prosecutor on the grand jury decision on #Raiders CB Gareon Conley and sexual assault allegations pic.twitter.com/vsY1SEXKpn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2017

Many thought that Conley’s draft stock would slip after the allegations, but the Raiders did their own research and thought Conley would be cleared, as he was. They even reportedly administered a polygraph test for him, which he passed, giving them more confidence to take him.

Conley ended up being selected No. 24 overall and is beginning his rookie season with the Raiders.