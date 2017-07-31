Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Gareon Conley avoids charges after grand jury investigation

July 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gareon Conley

The Oakland Raiders’ faith in Gareon Conley apparently has paid off.

Conley will avoid charges after a grand jury investigated allegations that he raped a woman a few weeks before the NFL draft in April. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared the news, which was provided to him by the Raiders cornerback’s attorney.

The Cuyahoga County prosecutor also shared the information about the decision not to prosecute.

Many thought that Conley’s draft stock would slip after the allegations, but the Raiders did their own research and thought Conley would be cleared, as he was. They even reportedly administered a polygraph test for him, which he passed, giving them more confidence to take him.

Conley ended up being selected No. 24 overall and is beginning his rookie season with the Raiders.


