Report: Gary Barnidge visiting with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have found their Julius Thomas replacement.

According to a report by Mike Kaye of First Coast News on Wednesday, free agent tight end Gary Barnidge will be visiting with the Jaguars.

The #Jaguars are bringing in former Pro Bowl TE Gary Barnidge for a Tuesday workout and visit, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 19, 2017

The 31-year-old Barnidge regressed from his Pro Bowl 2015 campaign, but he still managed to appear in all 16 games for the Cleveland Browns last season, catching 55 passes for 612 yards and two touchdowns.

Barnidge drew interest from another AFC team after his surprising release by the Browns in April, and he could be a godsend for a Jacksonville team currently with the aging Marcedes Lewis atop the tight end depth chart.