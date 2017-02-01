Gary Kubiak hints at future front office or AD role

Gary Kubiak decided after the 2016 season that the rigors of being a head coach in the NFL are not something he can handle anymore, but that doesn’t mean he plans on retiring from football altogether.

Kubiak told Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post on Wednesday that he still has a passion for football and wants to work. While he has ruled out coaching again in the near future, he hinted at potentially joining an NFL front office or collegiate athletic department.

Talked to Gary Kubiak today in HOU, one month into retirement. "I want to work. I still get up every day at 4:30 and want something to do." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2017

Gary Kubiak said he plans to take "a good break" but hopes to decide on his next step "within the next couple of months." pic.twitter.com/QnktuW9HxV — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2017

Kubiak is just two years removed from leading the Denver Broncos to a championship, and he is still plenty respected among football circles. His decision to step down from coaching ultimately had to do with his health, as the 55-year-old was hospitalized during the season with what was described as a “complex migraine condition.” That was not his first health scare, as Kubiak also collapsed on the field when he was coaching the Houston Texans in 2013 and had to be rushed to the hospital.

With the impressive resume he has built as an NFL coach for more than 20 years, there’s no reason to think Kubiak will have any trouble finding a job that suits him.