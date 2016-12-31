Gary Kubiak does little to quiet resignation talk

Will Gary Kubiak walk away from the Denver Broncos after the season? He didn’t exactly say no when given the opportunity to do so.

Kubiak has been the subject of resignation rumors and speculation in recent days, and when given the chance to put a stop to it, the Broncos coach did nothing of the sort.

“I love this league,” Kubiak said Friday when asked about his future, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “I love the Broncos. I love the work, you know? You know, I’m all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it’s time to focus on what we’re doing.”

It’s not exactly a firm denial of anything. The 55-year-old has dealt with his share of health issues in recent years, and it may drive him to step aside. The Broncos will have him back if he wants to come back, but we’ll see what happens when it comes time for him to reflect.