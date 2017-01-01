Gary Kubiak reportedly stepping down as Broncos coach

Gary Kubiak is reportedly coaching his final game with the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kubiak is planning to step down due to health concerns. The demands of being a head coach in the NFL are said to have become “too risky” for the 55-year-old Kubiak.

Albert Breer of The MMQB adds that Kubiak was content being an offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens two years ago and was unsure if he wanted the pressure of being a head coach again, but he couldn’t turn down his dream job.

On Kubiak: Two years ago, he'd found contentment as Ravens OC. Wasn't sure he wanted stress of being a HC again. Then, his dream job opened. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2017

Kubiak was hospitalized earlier this season for what was revealed to be a “complex migraine condition.” He also had a very frightening incident in 2013 when he was coaching in Houston, as he collapsed on the field and was taken off in a stretcher.

When asked on Saturday about the retirement rumors, Kubiak did not exactly issue a denial.

Unless he ends up taking a job as an offensive coordinator again somewhere, it sounds like we have seen the last of Kubiak in the NFL.