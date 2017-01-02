Gary Kubiak steps down as Broncos coach

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday that head coach Gary Kubiak has informed the team he is stepping down.

Just two years removed from leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl win, the 55-year-old Kubiak has decided that the demanding nature of the game has become too much.

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach,” Kubiak said in a statement. “I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos.”

Kubiak was hospitalized earlier this season for what was revealed to be a “complex migraine condition.” He also had a very frightening incident in 2013 when he was coaching in Houston, as he collapsed on the field and was taken off in a stretcher.

Unless he takes an offensive coordinator job somewhere, Kubiak could be finished in the NFL. It doesn’t sound like he has interest in being a head coach again going forward.