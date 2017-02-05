Genie Bouchard has to go on date with fan after Patriots’ furious comeback
Genie Bouchard was so confident in the Atlanta Falcons holding on to their 28-3 lead, she made a bet that she might wish she hadn’t.
With Atlanta up big, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” So a fan of the tennis player asked her on Twitter if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots managed to come back. Feeling pretty good about the Falcons’ chances, she accepted.
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?
— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
Bouchard said “sure” in response, figuring the Falcons’ lead was insurmountable.
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Bouchard spent the next two hours watching with increasing anxiety as New England stormed back.
Umm…kinda… https://t.co/LDkMxvPrkx
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
The Patriots went on to win 34-28 in overtime, and credit to Bouchard, she didn’t run from her promise.
So…where do you live? https://t.co/mfucQ0C9VL
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Omfg
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady
— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Hopefully Bouchard’s suitor doesn’t have any long-term dreams. As she recently showed us, she’s very much spoken for.