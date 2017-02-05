Genie Bouchard has to go on date with fan after Patriots’ furious comeback

Genie Bouchard was so confident in the Atlanta Falcons holding on to their 28-3 lead, she made a bet that she might wish she hadn’t.

With Atlanta up big, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” So a fan of the tennis player asked her on Twitter if she would go on a date with him if the Patriots managed to come back. Feeling pretty good about the Falcons’ chances, she accepted.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Bouchard said “sure” in response, figuring the Falcons’ lead was insurmountable.

Bouchard spent the next two hours watching with increasing anxiety as New England stormed back.

The Patriots went on to win 34-28 in overtime, and credit to Bouchard, she didn’t run from her promise.

Omfg — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

Hopefully Bouchard’s suitor doesn’t have any long-term dreams. As she recently showed us, she’s very much spoken for.