Genie Bouchard recalls Super Bowl bet during latest Patriots-Falcons game

Almost everyone who watched Super Bowl LI thought the game was over at halftime, but women’s pro tennis player Genie Bouchard put her money where her mouth was in a big way. During the latest game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, fans on social media did not let her forget it.

If you remember, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win” after the Falcons jumped out to a massive lead over the Patriots back in February. One fan then proposed that he go on a date with Bouchard if New England pulled off the comeback, and the rest was history.

Fast forward to Sunday night, when the Patriots once again defeated the Falcons in a pretty boring game.

Bouchard learned her lesson the first time, so it doesn’t look like she made any more promises. To her credit, she followed through after Tom Brady orchestrated one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Last we heard, Bouchard was very much spoken for. If that’s still the case, her boyfriend probably doesn’t want her making anymore bets during Patriots games.