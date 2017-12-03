Geno Smith blasts ‘coward’ Rex Ryan

Geno Smith let loose on Rex Ryan after Sunday’s loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Smith was controversially named the New York Giants’ starter for the team’s game against the Raiders, which they lost 24-17. Smith was 21 of 34 for 212 yards and a touchdown in the game. Afterwards, he blasted Ryan, his former coach with the New York Jets.

“I did see one of my ex-coaches say he didn’t want me to be his quarterback,” Smith said after Sunday’s game, via Newsday’s Bob Glauber. “That really upset me. I saved his job in 2013. We fought our a– for him both years. For him to say that shows how much of a coward he is.”

Here’s what Ryan said to set off Smith.

Rex Ryan: "I love Geno Smith. Great guy. I just don't want him playing quarterback for me."

Dayum. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 3, 2017

That wasn’t the first time Ryan talked about his quarterbacks with the Jets. Back in October, Ryan notably was critical of Mark Sanchez. And here’s what he said about Smith.

“I don’t think we helped Geno by any stretch of the imagination,” Ryan said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “We never added anything that could help him. And he didn’t help himself, either. It was that combination.”

Hey, it’s not like Rex is wrong about that. He never did have a good quarterback while he was with the Jets, yet they still won a fair amount. Meanwhile, Smith is best suited as an NFL backup, though he’s absolutely correct that his play at the end of 2013 helped give Rex another year with the Jets.