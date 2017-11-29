Geno Smith says Giants teammates are ‘fired up’ about him starting

The New York Giants announced their surprising decision on Tuesday to bench Eli Manning for the remainder of the season, and you have to wonder how Manning’s teammates feel about the move. According to Geno Smith, some of them are excited.

Smith has been named the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders. When Giants head coach Ben McAdoo informed the team, Smith says players in the locker room were “fired up.”

“Guys were kind of fired up,” he said, per John Healy of the New York Daily News. “Guys are giving me hugs, handshakes and I think guys have witnessed my story from afar just seeing how things have kind of played out. So, I think they’re looking forward to that part of it. … They’ve seen me get better throughout the year and I think they’re really eager to get to work during the week and try and go out there and get a victory.”

It’s unlikely that Smith is suddenly going to prove he is capable of starting at the NFL level, especially with the lack of weapons he has in New York’s offense. Plus, McAdoo said he also wants rookie Davis Webb to have a chance to play. Smith insists he is keeping his emotions in check.

“I’m always excited for an opportunity to play, but there’s no major reaction — didn’t throw a party or anything,” he told reporters. “Great opportunity to go out there. I’ve had a year to get healthy, learn the system, learn the guys, so it’s a good opportunity and I’m looking forward to it.”

If Manning’s current teammates were excited to see Smith get the nod over Eli, they feel a lot different about the situation than Manning’s former teammates.