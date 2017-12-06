Geno Smith not happy about being benched

Geno Smith is none too pleased about heading back to the bench after just one start under center for the New York Giants.

The Giants quarterback said on Wednesday that he wasn’t happy about the team’s decision to re-bench him and give Eli Manning the starting job back.

“I wasn’t [happy],” said Smith, according to Ralph Vacchio of SNY. “Any competitor wouldn’t be. To be put in that situation where you get a chance to play and then you’re being pulled, but it’s not because you played bad so you try to figure out why. But you’ve got to understand that some things happen in this business, and you’ve just got to roll with it.”

Smith replacing Manning as the Giants’ starting QB and ending the two-time Super Bowl MVP’s streak of 210 straight starts caused a serious commotion. In fairness though, Smith actually wasn’t too shabby with 212 yards passing and a touchdown with no interceptions in a narrow loss to the Oakland Raiders in Week 13. But head coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese were fired after the defeat, with management opting to re-insert Manning into the starting lineup for Week 14. That’s leaving Smith as collateral damage.

