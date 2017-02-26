Geno Smith could remain with Jets in 2017

Geno Smith is scheduled to become a free agent next month, and most feel it is a foregone conclusion that the New York Jets will not be making an effort to re-sign the quarterback. But could Smith become too much of a bargain to pass up?

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com wrote on Sunday that he does not believe the Jets have completely given up on Smith. The biggest reason they may not be interested in bringing the former West Virginia star back is that he may not be ready for the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Interestingly enough, Smith recently sent a cryptic tweet that may have been a hint about his future.

Don't act surprised… that's all I'm going to say! — Geno (@GenoSmith7) February 21, 2017

The Jets took Smith in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he has been a bust in every sense of the word. While he is still just 26, Smith’s poor play is only part of the reason Todd Bowles may want to move on from him. We can’t forget about the comments the QB made last year that irritated Bowles, plus the embarrassing locker room incident before the 2015 season where he had his jaw broken by a teammate.

A divorce still seems like the most likely scenario, though Smith returning on a one-year deal at cheap money is not out of the question. New York’s quarterback situation is that bad.