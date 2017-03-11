Ad Unit
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Report: Geno Smith to visit with Giants

March 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

Geno Smith may be heading back to New York, but not with the Jets.

The free agent quarterback is reportedly taking a Saturday visit with the New York Giants.

It turns out that Smith is drawing interest from elsewhere, too.

Smith would be a backup to Eli Manning were he to join the Giants. The 26-year-old is unlikely to find a starting job anywhere in the NFL unless a lot of things fall through for his old team. It’s still a possibility, but realistically, the most likely scenario involves him being a second-stringer somewhere in 2017.


