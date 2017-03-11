Report: Geno Smith to visit with Giants
Geno Smith may be heading back to New York, but not with the Jets.
The free agent quarterback is reportedly taking a Saturday visit with the New York Giants.
Expectation is that former #Jets + current FA quarterback Geno Smith will visit with #Giants today, per sources.#NYG
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 11, 2017
It turns out that Smith is drawing interest from elsewhere, too.
Former #Jets QB Geno Smith will meet with the #Giants today, source said (as @art_stapleton reported). Has requests from others, as well
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2017
Smith would be a backup to Eli Manning were he to join the Giants. The 26-year-old is unlikely to find a starting job anywhere in the NFL unless a lot of things fall through for his old team. It’s still a possibility, but realistically, the most likely scenario involves him being a second-stringer somewhere in 2017.