George Iloka has one-game suspension reduced to fine

Three NFL players were suspended this week for hits that resulted in 15-yard penalties, but one of them has won his appeal and will be able to play in Week 14.

On Tuesday, the NFL decided to rescind George Iloka’s one-game suspension and only fine the Bengals defensive back.

Statement from George Iloka’s agent Ron Slavin following the reduction of his client’s suspension from a suspension to a fine. pic.twitter.com/KxkRwe9gP1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 6, 2017

Instead of being suspended for one game, Bengals S George Iloka will be fined $36,464.50. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2017

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was suspended one game for his illegal crack-back block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, lost his appeal and will sit out this weekend. The same goes for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was flagged for a brutal late hit on a defender last weekend.

While Iloka’s helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown was certainly illegal, we have seen several plays like it throughout the season that have resulted in only a fine. The difference with Smith-Schuster is probably that he stood over Burfict and taunted him after he leveled him. And with Gronkowski, the illegal hit came after the whistle and on a player who was laying face-down.

Had Iloka’s suspension been upheld, the NFL would have to start suspending every player who gets flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver in the head. That would have been a slippery slope.