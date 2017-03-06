Report: Giants, 49ers, Eagles, Titans have shown interest in Terrelle Pryor

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is reportedly attracting a lot of interest ahead of free agency.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans have all shown interest in Pryor. Other teams are expected to join the fray once the free agent negotiating window opens on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns would like to retain Pryor, and he would like to stay. The money he’s asking for may prove to be too much, as Pryor’s agent Drew Rosenhaus believes his client should be in the same financial neighborhood as the league’s highest-paid receivers.

That might not matter if Pryor’s desire to stay outweighs his desire to get a huge payday, which it just might. It certainly sounds like he’ll have his choice of suitors.