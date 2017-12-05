Giants coaches reportedly decide Eli Manning will start vs. Cowboys

Geno Smith may have been fired up to have a chance to start at quarterback for the New York Giants last weekend, but that excitement is going to be short-lived.

Since Ben McAdoo was fired on Monday, reports have indicated that the Giants are going back to Eli Manning as their starter for Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the team’s coaching staff finalized that decision on Tuesday.

Giants coaches and staffers had final game-planning discussions today and sources say the expected result is finalized: Eli Manning is the starting quarterback. On Sunday vs the Cowboys, he’ll extend his streak to one. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2017

Giants fans are sure to give Manning a warm reception, but they — like Eli — must be extremely frustrated that Manning’s consecutive games played streak ended last week at 210. That was the longest active streak in the NFL and the second-longest in league history behind Brett Favre, and it ended so Smith could start one game in the middle of a lost season.

In all likelihood, the decision to give Manning his job back was made to win back the fans. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Giants will keep Manning this offseason, and there have been rumblings that some within the organization believe it is time to move on from him.