Report: Giants could fire Ben McAdoo immediately after Week 13 game

The New York Giants will be aiming to win their third game of the season against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, and it could be Ben McAdoo’s last with the team no matter the outcome.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen are reporting that McAdoo could be fired by the Giants in the 24 hours following Sunday’s game. General manager Jerry Reese’s standing with the team is also said to be “highly tenuous.”

According to the report, Giants owner John Mara thinks very highly of Eli Manning and was unhappy with the way in which McAdoo went about benching the quarterback. Ownership has felt for quite some time that communication is an issue with McAdoo, and the nature in which Manning was informed of his benching reaffirmed that belief. The Giants are also reportedly concerned about McAdoo’s relationship with his players, as there have been multiple suspensions this season for violations of team rules.

Earlier this month, Mara and Giants co-owner Steve Tisch released a joint statement indicating McAdoo would not be fired during the season. That was before the Manning situation unfolded, however.