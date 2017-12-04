Giants fire Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese

The New York Giants have officially begun cleaning house.

On Monday, Ben McAdoo was informed that he is being fired by the team. General manager Jerry Reese was also given his pink slip, and more firings are sure to come before the end of the season.

Ben McAdoo tells me he’s been fired. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2017

Jerry Reese has been relieved of his duties as well, I was just told by someone w/ knowledge of #Giants moves. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 4, 2017

It’s highly uncharacteristic of the Giants to fire a head coach in the middle of a season, as they have not done it since 1976. The decision to part ways with McAdoo all but confirms that New York’s brass was unhappy with the way he handled the Eli Manning situation last week.

With a loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the Giants fell 2-10 in what has been one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. McAdoo led the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth a year ago.