Monday, December 4, 2017

Giants fire Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese

December 4, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Ben McAdoo

The New York Giants have officially begun cleaning house.

On Monday, Ben McAdoo was informed that he is being fired by the team. General manager Jerry Reese was also given his pink slip, and more firings are sure to come before the end of the season.

It’s highly uncharacteristic of the Giants to fire a head coach in the middle of a season, as they have not done it since 1976. The decision to part ways with McAdoo all but confirms that New York’s brass was unhappy with the way he handled the Eli Manning situation last week.

With a loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, the Giants fell 2-10 in what has been one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. McAdoo led the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth a year ago.

