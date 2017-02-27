Report: Giants franchise tag Jason Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants have reportedly applied their franchise tag to Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul will make about $17 million next season under the tag unless the two sides can agree to a long-term contract by Wednesday.

Giants expected to use franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul by Wednesday if two sides cannot reach long-term deal by then, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul's tag is expected to land around $17 million (exact number will be pegged when the cap is set). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 27, 2017

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, this was not the ideal scenario for the Giants, but they had to act in order to keep the defensive end.

The Giants don't want to do a deal with JPP at $17m but teams were lurking and they knew it. So franchise tag it is. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 27, 2017

This does not come as a surprise, and Pierre-Paul probably won’t be thrilled. After his 2015 fireworks accident, he came back in 2016 and collected seven sacks in 12 games, proving he could still play at a high level. He’s still just 28, too. You can understand why the Giants did not want to lose him.