Monday, February 27, 2017

Report: Giants franchise tag Jason Pierre-Paul

February 27, 2017
by Grey Papke

The New York Giants have reportedly applied their franchise tag to Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul will make about $17 million next season under the tag unless the two sides can agree to a long-term contract by Wednesday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, this was not the ideal scenario for the Giants, but they had to act in order to keep the defensive end.

This does not come as a surprise, and Pierre-Paul probably won’t be thrilled. After his 2015 fireworks accident, he came back in 2016 and collected seven sacks in 12 games, proving he could still play at a high level. He’s still just 28, too. You can understand why the Giants did not want to lose him.


