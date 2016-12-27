Report: Giants hopeful Jason Pierre-Paul can return for start of postseason

After officially clinching a postseason berth in Week 16, the positive developments continue for the New York Giants.

According to a report by Jordan Ranaan of ESPN on Tuesday, the Giants are hopeful that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul will be able to return in time for the wild-card round of the playoffs on the weekend of January 7-8.

The 27-year-old Pierre Paul, who has recorded 53 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, and 7.0 sacks in 12 games this season, has been out since undergoing surgery on a core muscle earlier this month.

If this timetable he was initially given holds true, the two-time Pro Bowler would be looking at a return to the field some time closer to mid-to-late January. But the news that Pierre-Paul might be available right from the get-go of the postseason is huge for one of the NFL’s scariest defensive lines.

