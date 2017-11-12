Giants reportedly have no plans to bench Eli Manning

The New York Giants have been a total disaster this season, so it is no surprise that there have been questions about when the team will move on from Eli Manning. While Manning is certainly inching closer to retirement age, there is no reason to think he will lose his job in 2017.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have no plans to bench Manning this season “barring a catastrophic event.” One of Rapoport’s sources said “he’s our guy” when asked about Manning and said any talk about the 36-year-old being benched is a waste of time.

As Rapoport notes, the Giants are aware that benching Manning would signal the end of the two-time Super Bowl champion’s time with the franchise. The team showed it is already looking to the future by drafting former Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round this year, but it would be unfair to stick a fork in Manning with how awful New York’s offensive line has been and all the injuries the Giants have dealt with, most notably to Odell Beckham Jr.

Though they have won just one game, the Giants seem intent on not making rash decisions. There have been plenty of indications that the locker room is on the verge of implosion, and benching Manning might make things worse.