Giants owners say Ben McAdoo will not be fired during season

An already horrific season for the New York Giants reached a low point on Sunday when they allowed the San Francisco 49ers to win their first game of the year. That has led to speculation that Ben McAdoo could be fired this week, but it appears the head coach will ride his sinking ship all the way to the bottom of the ocean.

On Monday, Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a joint statement saying they will not make any significant changes until the season has concluded.

“Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season,” the statement read, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are.

“Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

The Giants are now 1-8 and on their way to one of their worst seasons in franchise history. Injuries have played some role in that, but the bigger concerns for the team could have to do with reports that McAdoo has lost the locker room.

New York has no chance of making the playoffs, so Mara and Tisch obviously feel there would be no benefit to blowing things up in the middle of the season. But if and when they do, McAdoo may not be the only major change that is coming.