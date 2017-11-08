Report: Giants players rip Ben McAdoo, say he has lost locker room

The New York Giants are in complete disarray entering Week 10 of the NFL season, and with each passing day it becomes an even larger circus.

Although head coach Ben McAdoo insists his players haven’t quit and are putting in max effort each week, the game film proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that is not true. And for the first time all year, that’s been confirmed straight from the horse’s mouth.

On Wednesday, two separate Giants players, both of whom wished to remain anonymous, told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that the locker-room has quit on McAdoo.

“McAdoo has lost this team. He’s got us going 80% on Saturdays before we get on the plane to play a game, it’s wild. Changed our off day,” one player said. “He’s dishing out fines like crazy. Suspended two of our stars when we need them most. Throws us under the bus all the time.

“He’s [run] us into the ground and people wonder why we’ve been getting got.”

A second Giants player also told Anderson that “guys are giving up on the season and nothing is being done. Guys just don’t care anymore.”

Publicly, no player has been willing to sign his name to that sort of sentiment. In fact, safety Landon Collins has gone as far as to say the team hasn’t quit on McAdoo, while other players like cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was previously issued a week-long suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, and defensive tackle Damon Harrison have placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the players themselves.

“That’s all you would ask: What’s going on?” Collins told Newsday last week. “You’d be like: Something wild is going on or some people just have a lack of respect for the coach.

“It’s not that. It’s just bad luck right now, I would say.”

It’s admirable for Giants players to publicly stand up for the very same coach who repeatedly throws them under the bus, but it’s now become apparent that those same feelings no longer exist privately. McAdoo has, in every sense, lost the team and loose lips are finally beginning to flap.