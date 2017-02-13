Giants reportedly releasing Victor Cruz

The New York Giants have decided to move on from Victor Cruz.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported on Monday that Cruz has been informed he is being released.

I'm told the NYG just released Victor Cruz. Source: Cruz "is OK." — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) February 13, 2017

Cruz was owed $7.5 million in 2017, so the Giants were at the very least expected to ask him to take less money. Instead, they opted to move on from the 30-year-old altogether.

After missing all of 2015 because of injuries, Cruz caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and one score while appearing in 15 games this season. He is not nearly as big of a part of the Giants’ offense as he once was. Even if Cruz showed good leadership qualities by taking responsibility for this mistake after the playoffs, it is hardly a surprise that New York decided to part ways with him.