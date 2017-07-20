Giants co-owner Steve Tisch: Colin Kaepernick is not being blackballed

Are NFL teams intentionally avoiding Colin Kaepernick because of his controversial political opinions, or is the quarterback simply not good enough to be on an NFL roster? That depends who you ask, but New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch believes the latter is true.

A TMZ reporter asked Tisch on Wednesday for his thoughts on Michael Vick saying Kaepernick would have a better chance of signing with a team if he changed his hairstyle.

“I don’t think it’s about the hair,” Tisch said with a laugh.

Tisch clearly didn’t want to get into detail about why he feels Kaepernick is still a free agent, but he offered an emphatic “no” when asked if he thinks the 29-year-old is being blackballed by NFL teams.

What makes Tisch’s comments interesting is that they’re inconsistent with what Giants co-owner John Mara said about Kaepernick earlier in the offseason. While he didn’t come out and say that his team is avoiding Kaepernick, Mara admitted that he believes signing the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would anger fans.

There have been plenty of opinions shared about Kaepernick’s situation, and he seemed to respond to one of the most recent with a strong message on Twitter. But if you want to know if he’s truly being blackballed, team owners are the wrong people to ask.