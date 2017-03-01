Giants planning to ‘take a look’ at Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is set to officially become a free agent, and the New York Giants are one of several teams who will explore the idea of signing him.

On Wednesday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said the team will discuss Peterson but stopped short of expressing excitement over bringing in the 31-year-old.

Giants will "take a look" at RB Adrian Peterson, but Ben McAdoo wouldn't commit to any real interest … — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 1, 2017

… McAdoo said Giants would be interested in pairing a veteran RB with Paul Perkins only "if it fits." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 1, 2017

Peterson will turn 32 this month, missed most of last season with a knee injury and averaged just 1.9 yards in his limited time playing. While there’s no question he is one of the best running backs in NFL history, it will be hard for any team to get overly excited about the possibility of adding him to their backfield.

If the tweet he sent recently is any indication, Peterson may be more interested in the Giants than they are in him.