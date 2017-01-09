Giants accused of trashing plane on flight home from Green Bay, causing delay

The New York Giants suffered an embarrassing loss against the Green Bay Packers in the opening round of the playoffs, and it sounds like they may have blown off some steam on the flight home.

Too much steam, perhaps.

According to a report from the New York Post, Giants players and staff caused a significant delay at Newark airport by leaving their airplane such a mess. One passenger told the Post his flight to London was delayed more than three hours while crews worked to get the aircraft in suitable condition.

“Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane,” Mark Kropf explained. “Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat.”

Kropf also posted about about the incident on Twitter:

The @Giants wrecked the first class cabin of #United #UA934 causing a 2 hour delay to repair and clean. #thanks pic.twitter.com/aLcr0mHHNz — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

Kropf wasn’t the only passenger heading to London who tweeted about the delay. One woman even thanked the team for causing the delay, as it allowed her to make her connecting flight.

Thanks @Giants for trashing this plane so badly it was delayed for 2hrs in a "clean up operation" which meant I didn't miss my connection! pic.twitter.com/7mvSPIoz9r — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) January 9, 2017

FlightAware records show that the aircraft for United Airlines Flight 934 was previously used for United Flight 2237, which came in from Green Bay just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. Flight 934 was scheduled to leave Newark for London at 8:30 a.m. but did not depart until 11:47 a.m. A spokesperson for United would not confirm if the Giants were on the flight but claimed the delay was caused by a mechanical issue with the plane.

If the Giants really were responsible for trashing the plane, that continues a streak of immature behavior from the team over the past week or so. Between Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly damaging a wall at Lambeau Field (photo here) and the airplane antics, New York’s season couldn’t have ended on a much more sour note.