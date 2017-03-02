Report: Giants unlikely to be serious suitors for Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson unfortunately does not appear to be a member of the band They Might Be Giants after all.

According to a report by Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media on Thursday, the New York Giants “are not expected to be serious suitors” for the seven-time Pro Bowl running back.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo had suggested earlier in the week that they would “take a look” at the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson, who is set to become a free agent on March 9 after the Minnesota Vikings declined to exercise his option for the 2017 season. Peterson also turned some heads with this tweet about the Giants last month.

But with more pressing needs elsewhere for the G-Men (such as offensive line and linebacker, to name a couple), it sounds like Peterson would be better off directing his attention towards one of the other contenders he’s interested in.