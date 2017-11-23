Giants WR Sterling Shepard reportedly a game-time decision

Don’t count Sterling Shepard out for Thursday night’s game against Washington just yet.

The New York Giants wide receiver has been dealing with migraines and was listed as questionable for the game. He missed practice on Tuesday, and he’s now a game-time decision.

FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer says Shepard woke up feeling better on Thursday and has a slight chance of playing.

Shepard did not play against Kansas City but had 11 catches for 142 yards at San Francisco the week before.