Gisele says Tom Brady suffered concussion last season, has had multiple

Tom Brady was never listed on the official injury report with a concussion last season or at any point during his NFL career that we can remember. According to the quarterback’s wife, that does not mean he hasn’t suffered them.

In an interview with Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning” Wednesday, Brady’s wife Gisele was asked if she has tried to convince her husband to retire. That led her to make a revelation that the four-time Super Bowl MVP undoubtedly would have preferred to keep quiet.

“He had a concussion last year,” Gisele said. “He has concussions pretty much every — I mean, we don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions. I don’t think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you, right?”

Brady and the Patriots will probably say Gisele was exaggerating and deny that the 39-year-old suffered an actual concussion, but the truth is most NFL players have dealt with head injuries during their careers. There’s no way Brady is an exception with how many years he has been in the league.

While he didn’t downplay the importance of learning more about concussions and CTE, Brady said last year that concussions are “part of life” for people who play contact sports.

Remember several years ago when Gisele created an awkward situation for Brady by ripping some of his teammates? This will probably be a bit worse.