Golden Tate not impressed with Jameis Winston’s odd pregame speech

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was not in the least bit impressed with Jameis Winston’s odd pregame speech.

Video circulated of Winston trying to fire up his Buccaneers before Sunday’s game with a speech about eating and getting a “W.”

retweet if this is NOT your QBpic.twitter.com/Iujbh5ga2Q — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 5, 2017

One satirical NFL Twitter account got a hold of it and asked fans to retweet if they essentially thought Winston was being an oddball and they were happy not to have him as a QB. Tate, whose Lions don’t play until Monday night, enthusiastically agreed.

Tate’s QB is Matt Stafford, who probably likes getting wins, but not necessarily eating them.