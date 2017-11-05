Golden Tate not impressed with Jameis Winston’s odd pregame speech
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was not in the least bit impressed with Jameis Winston’s odd pregame speech.
Video circulated of Winston trying to fire up his Buccaneers before Sunday’s game with a speech about eating and getting a “W.”
retweet if this is NOT your QBpic.twitter.com/Iujbh5ga2Q
— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 5, 2017
One satirical NFL Twitter account got a hold of it and asked fans to retweet if they essentially thought Winston was being an oddball and they were happy not to have him as a QB. Tate, whose Lions don’t play until Monday night, enthusiastically agreed.
REtweet x1000000000 https://t.co/wByw9QG5Km
— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 5, 2017
Tate’s QB is Matt Stafford, who probably likes getting wins, but not necessarily eating them.